Chaffee competes on Junior Golf Tour
Blair golfer Easton Chaffee competed on the Nebraska Junior Golf Tour this summer, earning his top finish July 8 at the Eagle Hills Golf Club stop in Papillion.
The golfer finished tied for second in the boys age 14-15 division during the event with Ryan Le and Ryan Lingelbach. The three carded 11-over par scores and were just two behind the winner, Axton Miller, and his 81 strokes.
Chaffee hit par on 10 of his 18 holes, including on the 534-yard, par-5 No. 14.
The Junior Golf Tour also made a River Wilds Golf Club stop on June 23. Coltrane Mittag (boys age 12-13), Connor Steichen (boys 14-15), Tommy Dickmeyer (boys 16-plus), Izabella Pesicka (girls 14-15) and Julia Karmazin (girls 16-plus) each won their divisions of the 18-hole Blair event. The nine-hole, stroke play winners were Meyer Friedrichsen (boys 7-8), Tye Treadwell (boys 9-11), Ansley Giesselmann and Brooke Thiele (girls 12-13), and Lauren Murnan (girls 9-11).
Blair golfers compete at Amateur Championship
Blair golfers Vance Janssen and Brandt Radloff recently competed at the 112th Nebraska Amateur Championship at Happy Hollow Club in Omaha.
Janssen finished tied for 25th on July 30 after four rounds, carding a 14-over par 298. His best round was his first when he finished with 72 strokes. He won $70 for his efforts, while champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha — who shot a 281 — won $750.
Radloff, meanwhile, didn't make the cut after two rounds, carding 161 total strokes. His 80 during the second round was his best score.
— Staff reports
