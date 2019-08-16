The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of four golf carts from River Wilds Golf Course north of Blair.
Sgt. Brian Beckman said sometime between Aug. 7 and 8, four silver and gray Yamaha golf carts were stolen from the course.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 402-426-6866.
