Runners and walkers helped support the Washington County Food Pantry on Saturday morning, participating in the Gobble Wobble at the Blair Family YMCA.
Folks paid their entry and T-shirt fees, but were also encouraged to bring a can of vegetables to add to the mound of nonperishable food forming inside the building. From there, they took part in the 1-mile run/walk on a nearby street.
Runners were young and old with some newborns making the trek in strollers. Dogs also made their way through the course on leashes.
When the run was finished, those gathered enjoyed donuts and orange juice inside the YMCA. Drawings were made for three gift baskets that went to a woman, a man and a kid.
The Washington County Food Pantry is located at 1737 Washington St. in Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.