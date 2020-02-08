Tigers knock off Cougars
Woodbine used a balanced scoring attack to knock off Cumberland-Anita-Massena, 61-58, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 4 at Woodbine.
Alyssa Schafer finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Tigers. Whitney Kuhlman, Amanda Foster and Nicole Sherer had 10 points each.
Up Next: Woodbine (7-7 RVC, 8-10) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 10, host Fremont-Mills on Feb. 11, and open the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 2-4-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
C-A-M 11 15 17 15 58
Woodbine 9 20 16 16 61
Scoring: Savannah Marshall 3; Nicole Sherer 10; Addison Erickson 3; Amanda Foster 10; Alyssa Schafer 12; Alexa Steinkuehler 9; Whitney Kuhlman 10; Grace Moores 4.
Rebounds: Sherer 5; Erickson 1; Foster 3; Schafer 11; LeaLa Vasquez 1; Steinkuehler 11; Kuhlman 10.
Assists: Sherer 7; Erickson 1; Foster 1; Jamie Plowman 1; Schafer 2; Kuhlman 1.
Steals: Sherer 3; Erickson 1; Foster 5; Plowman 1; Schafer 6; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 2; Moores 1.
Blocks: Schafer 1; Kuhlman 2.
Tigers Record: (7-7 RVC), 8-10.
