IGHSAU releases post-season pairings
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced their post-season assignments for the Regional Basketball tournaments that begin this week.
Class 2A first round games begin on Saturday, Feb. 15, followed by the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Both Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia have been placed in Class 2A, Region 8.
Class 1A first round match-ups begin on Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Feb. 18. West Harrison, Woodbine, and Boyer Valley have been placed in Class 1A, Region 8.
The pairings are shown below.
2020 IGHSAU Girls Regional Basketball Pairings
Class 2A, Region 8
Feb. 15 @ Missouri Valley: Tri-Center vs. Missouri Valley, 5 p.m.
Feb. 15 @ Underwood: MVAOCOU vs. Underwood, 5 p.m.
Feb. 18, 7 p.m. starts
@ Logan: Missouri Valley winner vs. Logan-Magnolia.
@ Mount Ayr: Earlham vs. Mount Ayr.
@ Avoca: Underwood winner vs. AHSTW.
@ Greenfield: Treynor vs. Nodaway Valley.
Regional Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. starts
@ Red Oak: Logan winner vs. Mount Ayr winner.
@ Atlantic: Avoca winner vs. Greenfield winner.
Regional Final, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. start
@ Winterset or Harlan: Atlantic winner vs. Red Oak winner.
Class 1A, Region 8
Feb. 13, 7 p.m. starts
@ Sloan: West Harrison vs. Westwood.
@ Churdan: Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Paton-Churdan.
@ Glidden: Ar-We-Va vs. Glidden-Ralston.
@ Moville: Whiting vs. Woodbury Central.
@ Dunlap: Boyer Valley vs. Woodbine.
@ Anita: Griswold vs. C-A-M.
@ Council Bluffs: Heartland Christian vs. Riverside.
Feb. 18, 7 p.m. starts
@ Newell: Sloan winner vs. Newell-Fonda.
@ Churdan: Churdan winner vs. Glidden winner.
@ Moville: Moville winner vs. Dunlap winner.
@ Anita: Anita winner vs. Council Bluffs winner.
Regional Semifinals, Feb. 21, 7 p.m. starts
@ Newell: Newell winner vs. Churdan winner.
@ Denison: Moville winner vs. Anita winner.
Regional Final, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. start
@ Carroll or Cherokee: Newell winner vs. Denison winner.
Regional Final winners advance to 2020 Iowa Girls State Basketball Championships, March 2-7, Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
