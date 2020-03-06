2020 Girls State Basketball Report
10 a.m. – (7) Logan-Magnolia (21-3) vs. (2) West Hancock (24-1)
Logan-Magnolia has won five straight games entering the 2020 Girls State Basketball Championships, including post-season wins over Tri-Center (68-31), Mount Ayr (48-35) and AHSTW (36-35). The Panthers are led by Kylie Morrison (16.1 points per game) and Violet Lapke (12.0 ppg). Morrison leads the team rebounds (195), assists (104) and steals (56). This will be Logan-Magnolia’s second state basketball appearance, their first since 2017.
West Hancock’s only loss of the season came to Class 1A State State qualifier Algona Bishop Garrigan (55-54). WH leads the Class 2A field with a 67.4 points per game average. They are led by Rachel Leerar (20.0 points per game) and Amanda Chizek (12.0 ppg). Leerer has 57 three-point baskets on the season, while leading the team in both steals (87) and assists (117). Chizek leads the Class 2A field with 280 rebounds. This will be West Hancock’s second straight appearance, as they also qualified in 2019.
