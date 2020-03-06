Eagles fly past Panthers in state opener
Lo-Ma stands tall after first round state loss
By Matt Gengler
Logan-Magnolia entered the 2020 Girls State Basketball Tournament with a sense of excitement. The seniors were able to cap their outstanding careers on one of the state’s biggest venues, while the underclassmen were able to soak up the atmosphere of the big arena while being on the floor instead of watching from the stands.
West Hancock came in leading Class 2A with the highest scoring offense, but the Eagles proved they could play some solid defense as well. West Hancock scored a 57-31 win over Logan-Magnolia in the first round of the Class 2A Girls State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Wednesday morning.
“We came out with fresh legs and we were in the zone early,” stated Panthers Head Coach Derek Sonderland, as the Panthers jumped out to an early 10-3 first quarter lead. “But we spent a lot of energy on the defensive side the ball, and they are more physical than you realize. They had a little bit more depth, and in the end, they were able to knock their shots down.”
The Eagles held a slim 16-13 lead after the first quarter, and the lead switched hands twice during the second period. For the Panthers, Macanna Guritz’s rebound and put-back pulled the Panthers to within 23-21 with two minutes remaining in the first half, before West Hancock finished the half on a 7-0 run.
West Hancock’s defense set the tone for the remainder of the game, as they limited the Panthers to 10 points on 2-22 shooting in the second half. From the two-minute mark of the second quarter, to the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, West Hancock outscored Lo-Ma 24-1 during that stretch. The Eagles, who are making their second straight state appearance, will be looking to make a return trip to the state finals this week, as they were the Class 1A state runner-up in 2019.
West Hancock Coach Paul Sonius spoke highly of the Panthers, “We knew going in, Logan-Magnolia was a good team and they had three potential scorers who could light it up if we gave them space. We tried to pinch the middle and cut off their penetration, thus cutting off passing lanes to the perimeter. One of the key adjustments we made was right at the end of the first half when we switched to the 3-2 zone, making it more difficult for them to set the high screen. Overall, we played better help defense in the second half and was able to secure the win.”
“We practiced on Sunday at Sokol Arena at Creighton before we left,” Sonderland added. “But until you step onto the big stage, you really can’t simulate it. Like I’ve said before, I’m proud of our girls’ effort.”
Logan-Magnolia was led by Emilie Thompson’s 10 points, Kylie Morrison added seven points, while Violet Lapke pitched in five points.
“We were nervous when we first got on the court during warm-ups,” stated Morrison, “but once we went back to the locker room, we were able to calm down and we felt good. We knew we had a good group returning, since we didn’t graduate anyone from last year’s squad (2018-19), and our goal was to make a deep run in the post-season and finish at the state tournament.”
Morrison added, “It’s an unreal feeling knowing we were able to finish our season here twice in a four-year span. I literally don’t have enough words to express how I feel, everyone on this team is my best friend, and it’s been amazing.”
“It’s an incredible feeling right now, especially with the entire community behind us,” stated Emilie Thompson, knowing her team was one of final eight teams in Class 2A playing this week. “It felt great to get those early shots to go in, and we just had to weather the storm. Even with their little run at the end of the first half, we knew we were still in the game, we just had to keep working hard.”
The Panthers’ senior trio of Megan Dunn, Kylie Morrison and Violet Lapke has been a part of state tournament trips in 2017 and 2020, finished their career with eight post-season victories, and capping their career with 74 wins in the last four years.
“I can’t say enough about this group,” Sonderland concluded. “Before I arrived, Logan-Magnolia has not been known for girls basketball. But I credit the parents, fans and players for dedicating the time and trusting the system. Violet, Megan and Kylie have been incredible role models and tremendous leaders the past four years. They will be missed and we wish them all the best.”
Logan-Magnolia finishes the season at 21-4.
Class 2A Girls State Basketball – First Round
3-4-2020 @ Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 13 8 1 9 31
Wst. Hncock 16 14 8 19 57
Scoring: Violet Lapke 5; Courtney Ohl 1; Kylie Morrison 7; Emile Thompson 10; Mya Moss 2; Samantha Yoder 1; Emme Lake 1; Macanna Guritz 4.
Rebounds: Lapke 2; Ohl 4; Morrison 7; Thompson 2; Moss 1; Lake 3.
Assists: Morrison 3; Thompson 1; Moss 1; Guritz 1.
Steals: Lapke 2; Thompson 1.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 21-4.
2020 Class 2A Girls State Basketball Tournament Scores
(1) Cascade (25-0) 41 (8) Denver (17-8) 28
(4) Osage (22-2) 50 (5) West Branch (21-3) 43
(2) West Hancock (24-1) 57 (7) Logan-Magnolia (21-3) 31
(3) North Linn (22-2) 49 (6) Western Christian (17-7) 44
Semifinals, Friday, March 6, 2020
10 a.m. – (1) Cascade (26-0) vs. (4) Osage (23-2)
11:45 a.m. – (2) West Hancock (25-1) vs. (3) North Linn (23-2)
State Finals, Saturday, March 7
5 p.m. – March 6 winners
