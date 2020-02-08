MVGBB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Ella Myler (10) drives baseline in Tuesday's Western Iowa Conference battle against IKM-Manning. The Lady Reds have three home games remaining, including Feb. 10, Feb. 13, adn the 2A Regional opener on Feb. 15.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Wolves shut down Lady Reds

Missouri Valley came up short in a 54-20 loss to IKM-Manning on Feb. 4 in Missouri Valley. 

Payton Hilts led the Lady Reds with seven points, while Ella Myler added six.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-12 WIC, 3-15) will travel to Underwood on Friday as WIC play finishes up.  Next week, the Lady Reds will host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Feb. 15.

Girls BB: 2-4-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

IKM-Man            20            16            10            8            54

Mo. Valley            4            4            5            7            20

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Ella Myler 6; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 7; Olivia Guinan 1.

Lady Reds Record: (3-12 WIC), 3-15. 

