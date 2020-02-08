Wolves shut down Lady Reds
Missouri Valley came up short in a 54-20 loss to IKM-Manning on Feb. 4 in Missouri Valley.
Payton Hilts led the Lady Reds with seven points, while Ella Myler added six.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-12 WIC, 3-15) will travel to Underwood on Friday as WIC play finishes up. Next week, the Lady Reds will host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Feb. 15.
Girls BB: 2-4-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
IKM-Man 20 16 10 8 54
Mo. Valley 4 4 5 7 20
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Ella Myler 6; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 7; Olivia Guinan 1.
Lady Reds Record: (3-12 WIC), 3-15.
