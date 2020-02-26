Woodbury Central pulls away from Woodbine
Woodbury Central posted a 59-35 win over Woodbine in the Class 1A Regional Quarterfinals on Feb. 18 in Moville. The Tigers won six of their final seven games, including five straight to end the regular season.
“They had a late run in the second quarter, and we couldn’t recover,” stated Tigers Head Coach Ryan Coenen. “We had a great game plan against them, but we didn’t get enough stops before halftime.”
Nicole Sherer finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the Tigers. Alexa Steinkuehler added nine points and eight rebounds. The Tigers graduate two players this season, including LeaLa Vazquez and Tanya Rojjanawuttipong from the squad, and everyone else returns for next season
The Tigers finished with a 12-11 record, their first winning season since 2014. The Tigers finished with just four wins in 2018-19.
Class 1A Regional Girls BB - Quarterfinals
2-18-2020 @ Moville
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 10 12 5 8 35
Wdbry Cntrl 15 26 10 8 59
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 10; Addison Erickson 4; Amanda Foster 4; Jamie Plowman 2; Alexa Steinkuehler 9; Whitney Kuhlman 6.
Rebounds: Sherer 7; Erickson 2; Foster 6; Plowman 1; Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 8; Kuhlman 4; Grace Moores 2.
Assists: Sherer 3; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Kuhlman 1.
Steals: Sherer 6; Erickson 3; Foster 1; Plowman 1; Steinkuehler 2.
Blocks: Sherer 1; Steinkuehler 1
Tigers Record: 12-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.