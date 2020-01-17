Second quarter dooms Lady Reds
Missouri Valley couldn’t keep pace in a 77-35 loss at Audubon in Western Iowa Conference play on Tuesday night.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 12 points, while Carlie Winchester added eight points and five rebounds.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-8 WIC, 1-9) will host Woodbine on Jan. 20, be at Logan-Magnolia on Jan. 21, and travel to Riverside on Jan. 24 as WIC play continues.
Girls BB: 1-14-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 12 6 4 13 35
Audubon 22 31 9 15 77
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 8; Ella Myler 4; Morghan Herman 12; Maya Contreraz 6; Payton Hilts 5.
Rebounds: Winchester 5; Olivia Guinan 1; Herman 3; Contreraz 2; Hilts 2.
Assists: Contreraz 2; Hilts 1.
Steals: Maddie Larson 1; Herman 1.
Blocks: Herman 1; Contreraz 1; Hilts 1.
Lady Reds Record: (1-8 WIC), 1-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.