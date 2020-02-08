Hawkeyes keep improving
West Harrison continues to take strides as they head down the home stretch of the basketball season.
Fast start sends East Mills past West Harrison
West Harrison couldn’t keep pace in a 58-26 loss to East Mills in non-conference play on Feb. 3 in Mondamin.
Emily McIntosh finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Haley Koch added 11 points and two blocked shots.
Girls BB: 2-3-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
East Mills 18 23 17 0 58
West Harrison 7 6 6 7 26
Scoring: Haley Koch 11; Izzabelle Foland 3; Emily McIntosh 12.
Rebounds: Koch 5; Sabrina Rife 1; Maren Evans 3; Hannah Thomas 3; Rachael Olson 2; Foland 3; McIntosh 12.
Assists: Koch 1; Rife 1; Evans 1.
Steals: Evans 2.
Blocks: Koch 2; McIntosh 4.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-12 RVC), 1-15.
Crusaders trim Hawkeyes
Coon Rapids-Bayard used two late free throws to trim West Harrison, 53-51, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 4 at Coon Rapids.
Emily McIntosh tallied 24 points and 19 rebounds, while Haley Koch added 14 points and five assists. Sabrina Rife finished with four points, six rebounds, and one blocked shot.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-13 RVC, 1-16) will host Boyer Valley on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host Glidden-Ralston on Feb. 10, be at River Valley on Feb. 11, and open the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 2-4-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 14 13 11 13 51
Cn. Rpds Byrd 8 14 15 16 53
Scoring: Haley Koch 14; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 5; Hannah Thomas 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 24
Rebounds: Koch 2; Rife 6; Evans 1; Thomas 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 19.
Assists: Koch 5; Rife 2; Evans 1; Thomas 2; McIntosh 3.
Steals: Rife 1; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 1
Hawkeyes Record: (0-13 RVC), 1-16.
