MayaContreraz.jpg
Buy Now

MV's Maya Contreraz

Fast start lifts Cardinals past Lady Reds

Treynor used a quick start to post a 52-14 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 16 in Missouri Valley.

Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with seven points, while Olivia Guinan finished with four blocks.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-9 WIC, 1-10) will travel to Riverside on Friday.  Next week, the Lady Reds host AHSTW on Jan. 28, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 31 as WIC play continues.

Girls BB: 1-16-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Mo. Valley            4            3            5            2            14

Treynor            21            13            10            8            52

Scoring: Ella Myler 1; Morghan Herman 7; Maya Contreraz 4; Emma Gute 2.     

Rebounds: Myler 1; Olivia Guinan 2; Herman 3; Contreraz 2; Bailey Divelbess 1; Payton Hilts 2.

Assists: None.

Steals: Hilts 1.

Blocks: Myler 1; Guinan 4; Herman 2.

Lady Reds Record: (1-9 WIC), 1-10.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.