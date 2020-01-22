Fast start lifts Cardinals past Lady Reds
Treynor used a quick start to post a 52-14 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 16 in Missouri Valley.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with seven points, while Olivia Guinan finished with four blocks.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (1-9 WIC, 1-10) will travel to Riverside on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds host AHSTW on Jan. 28, and host Tri-Center on Jan. 31 as WIC play continues.
Girls BB: 1-16-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 4 3 5 2 14
Treynor 21 13 10 8 52
Scoring: Ella Myler 1; Morghan Herman 7; Maya Contreraz 4; Emma Gute 2.
Rebounds: Myler 1; Olivia Guinan 2; Herman 3; Contreraz 2; Bailey Divelbess 1; Payton Hilts 2.
Assists: None.
Steals: Hilts 1.
Blocks: Myler 1; Guinan 4; Herman 2.
Lady Reds Record: (1-9 WIC), 1-10.
