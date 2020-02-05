WBGBB.jpg
Buy Now

Woodbine's Alyssa Schafer gets the ball past her defender in Rolling Valley Conference play last week.

 photo courtesy: Bill Maaske

Tigers top Crusaders, fall to Rockets

 

Woodbine earned a Rolling Valley Conference split in girls basketball play last week.

 

Tigers knock off Crusaders for seventh win

 

Woodbine had a balanced scoring effort in a 57-37 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 30 in Woodbine.

Nicole Sherer set the tone with 10 points, dished out six assists, and added seven steals. Alexa Steinkuehler led all scorers with 11 points, while Whitney Kuhlman added nine points.

Girls BB: 1-30-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Cn. Rpd-Byrd            5            10            8            14            37

Woodbine            12            12            20            13            57

Scoring: Nicole Sherer 10; Amanda Foster 7; Jamie Plowman 8; Marissa Oestmann 3; Alyssa Schafer 7; Alexa Steinkuehler 11; Whitney Kulhman 9; Sam Anderson 2;

Rebounds: Sherer 7; Addison Erickson 1; Foster 3; Plowman 4; Schafer 8; LeaLa Vasquez 1; Steinkuehler 8; Kuhlman 7; Grace Moores 1; Anderson 1;

Assists: Savannah Marshall 2; Sherer 6; Erickson 1; Foster 1; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Kuhlman 1;

Steals: Sherer 7; Foster 1; Plowman 2; Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 4; Kuhlman 3; Anderson 1;

Blocks: Erickson 1; Foster 2; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 2;

Tigers Record: (6-6 RVC), 7-9.

Second half lifts Rockets past Tigers

 

Paton-Churdan used a strong fourth quarter to solidify a 44-33 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 31 in Woodbine.

Amanda Foster had a solid night with 11 points and eight steals. Alyssa Schafer and Whitney Kuhlman added seven points apiece.

Up Next: Woodbine (6-7 RVC, 7-10) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 10, host Fremont-Mills on Feb. 11, and open the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Feb. 13.

Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Ptn-Chrdn            10            10            9            15            44

Woodbine            11            7            8            7            33

Scoring: Nicole Sherer 6; Addison Erickson 2; Amanda Foster 11; Alyssa Schafer 7; Whitney Kuhlman 7.

Rebounds: Sherer 7; Erickson 2; Foster 6; Jamie Plowman 1; Schafer 7; LeaLa Vasquez 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 5; Kuhlman 5.

Assists: Savannah Marshall 1; Sherer 2; Foster 2; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 1.

Steals: Sherer 6; Erickson 3; Foster 8; Plowman 3; Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 2.

Tigers Record: (6-7 RVC), 7-10.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.