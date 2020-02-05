Tigers top Crusaders, fall to Rockets
Woodbine earned a Rolling Valley Conference split in girls basketball play last week.
Tigers knock off Crusaders for seventh win
Woodbine had a balanced scoring effort in a 57-37 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 30 in Woodbine.
Nicole Sherer set the tone with 10 points, dished out six assists, and added seven steals. Alexa Steinkuehler led all scorers with 11 points, while Whitney Kuhlman added nine points.
Girls BB: 1-30-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Cn. Rpd-Byrd 5 10 8 14 37
Woodbine 12 12 20 13 57
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 10; Amanda Foster 7; Jamie Plowman 8; Marissa Oestmann 3; Alyssa Schafer 7; Alexa Steinkuehler 11; Whitney Kulhman 9; Sam Anderson 2;
Rebounds: Sherer 7; Addison Erickson 1; Foster 3; Plowman 4; Schafer 8; LeaLa Vasquez 1; Steinkuehler 8; Kuhlman 7; Grace Moores 1; Anderson 1;
Assists: Savannah Marshall 2; Sherer 6; Erickson 1; Foster 1; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Kuhlman 1;
Steals: Sherer 7; Foster 1; Plowman 2; Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 4; Kuhlman 3; Anderson 1;
Blocks: Erickson 1; Foster 2; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 2;
Tigers Record: (6-6 RVC), 7-9.
Second half lifts Rockets past Tigers
Paton-Churdan used a strong fourth quarter to solidify a 44-33 win over Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 31 in Woodbine.
Amanda Foster had a solid night with 11 points and eight steals. Alyssa Schafer and Whitney Kuhlman added seven points apiece.
Up Next: Woodbine (6-7 RVC, 7-10) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 10, host Fremont-Mills on Feb. 11, and open the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Ptn-Chrdn 10 10 9 15 44
Woodbine 11 7 8 7 33
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 6; Addison Erickson 2; Amanda Foster 11; Alyssa Schafer 7; Whitney Kuhlman 7.
Rebounds: Sherer 7; Erickson 2; Foster 6; Jamie Plowman 1; Schafer 7; LeaLa Vasquez 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 5; Kuhlman 5.
Assists: Savannah Marshall 1; Sherer 2; Foster 2; Plowman 1; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 1.
Steals: Sherer 6; Erickson 3; Foster 8; Plowman 3; Schafer 4; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 2.
Tigers Record: (6-7 RVC), 7-10.
