Tigers net ninth win
Woodbine used a stong third quarter to post a 57-41 win over Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 7 in Westside.
Nicole Sherer led the way for the Tigers with 19 points, while Amanda Foster added nine.
Up Next: Woodbine (8-7 RVC, 9-10) will open the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Thursday night against Boyer Valley in Dunlap.
Girls BB: 2-7-2020 @ Westside
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 15 6 20 16 57
Ar-We-Va 11 6 11 13 41
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 19; Addison Erickson 5; Amanda Foster 9; Jamie Plowman 3; Alyssa Schafer 5; Alexa Steinkuehler 8; Whitney Kuhlman 8.
Rebounds: Sherer 1; Erickson 2; Foster 7; Plowman 3; Schafer 7; LeaLa Vasquez 2; Steinkuehler 10; Kuhlman 2; Grace Moores 1; Sam Anderson 2.
Assists: Sherer 5; Erickson 1; Foster 1; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 1; Moores 1.
Steals: Sherer 4; Erickson 2; Foster 3; Plowman 2; Schafer 1; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 2.
Blocks: Plowman 1; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 4.
Tigers Record: (8-7 RVC), 9-10.
