Woodbine girls score two more wins
Woodbine girls netted two more wins to end the regular season on Tuesday night. This was the Tigers first winning season since 2014. They opened up Class 1A Regional Tournament play on Feb. 13.
Tigers close RVC season with big win
Woodbine relied on a balanced scoring attack to pick up a 48-38 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 10 in Coon Rapids.
Alexa Steinkuehler and Amanda Foster recorded 11 points apiece, while Whitney Kuhlman added 10 points.
Girls BB: 2-10-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 6 13 16 13 48
Cn. Rpds-Byrd 10 6 9 13 38
Scoring: Addison Erickson 9; Amanda Foster 11; Jamie Plowman 3; Alyssa Schafer 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 11; Whitney Kuhlman 10;
Rebounds: Erickson 1; Foster 5; Plowman 4; Schafer 6; Steinkuehler 11; Kuhlman 14; Grace Moores 2.
Assists: Savannah Marshall 1; Erickson 1; Schafer 1; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 2.
Steals: Foster 6; Plowman 2; Schafer 3; LeaLa Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 2.
Blocks: Schafer 2; Steinkuehler 4; Kuhlman 3.
Tigers Record: (9-7 RVC), 10-10.
Tigers top Knights in season finale
Woodbine closed the regular season with a convincing 51-34 win over Fremont-Mills in non-conference play on Feb. 11 in Woodbine.
Alexa Steinkuehler finished with a game-high 21 points. Amanda Foster added 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Senior Leala Vazquez finished with two points and one steal in her final appearance on her home court.
Up Next: Woodbine (9-7 RVC, 11-10) opened up the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 2-11-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Frmnt-Mills 5 7 10 12 34
Woodbine 7 9 22 13 51
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 14; Amanda Foster 9; Jamie Plowman 3; Alyssa Schafer 2; LeaLa Vazquez 2; Alexa Steinkuehler 21.
Rebounds: Sherer 4; Addison Erickson 2; Foster 10; Plowman 1; Schafer 7; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 7; Whitney Kuhlman 2; Grace Moores 2; Sam Anderson 1.
Assists: Sherer 5; Foster 2; Plowman 3; Steinkuehler 2; Kuhlman 1; Moores 1.
Steals: Sherer 2; Erickson 2; Foster 7; Plowman 2; Schafer 2; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 4.
Blocks: Erickson 1; Steinkuehler 1; Kuhlman 2.
Tigers Record: (9-7 RVC), 11-10.
