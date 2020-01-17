First half sends Tigers past Hawkeyes
West Harrison scored a season high 54 points, but came up short in a 71-54 setback to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday in Mondamin.
The Hawkeyes were led by Haley Koch’s 25 points and four steals, while Emily McIntosh added 16 points, 14 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Woodbine had five players finish in double-figure scoring. Amanda Foster led the Tigers’ charge with 20 points, while Addison Erickson added 13.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-8 RVC, 0-10) will be at Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 20, at Ar-We-Va on Jan. 21, host Whiting on Jan. 23, and be at Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28. Woodbine (4-4 RVC, 4-7) will be at Missouri Valley on Jan. 20, host Glidden-Ralston on Jan. 21, be at Exira/EHK on Jan. 24, and at Boyer Valley on Jan. 28 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-14-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 21 17 12 21 71
West Harrison 14 8 10 22 54
Woodbine Stats
Scoring: Savannah Marshall 2; Nicole Sherer 10; Addison Erickson 13; Amanda Foster 20; Marissa Oestmann 2; Alyssa Schafer 5; Ella Barnum 3; Alexa Steinkuehler 12; Whitney Kuhlman 2; Kortney O’Day 2.
Tigers Record: (4-4 RVC), 4-7.
WH Stats
Scoring: Haley Koch 25; Sabrina Rife 7; Maren Evans 3; Rachael Olson 3; Emily McIntosh 16. .
Rebounds: Koch 1; Rife 7; Evans 4; Hannah Thomas 2; Izzabelle Foland 3; McIntosh 14.
Assists: Koch 4; Rife 2; Evans 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 1.
Steals: Koch 1; Rife 4; Evans 2.
Blocks: McIntosh 2.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-8 RVC), 0-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.