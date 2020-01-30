Spartans run past Tigers
Exira/EHK shut down Woodbine in a 68-23 win in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 24 in Woodbine.
Alexa Steinkuehler led the way for the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Up Next: Woodbine (5-5 RVC, 6-8) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday, and then host Paton-Churdan on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host C-A-M on Feb. 4, and travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-24-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 20 15 21 12 68
Woodbine 8 6 7 0 23
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 2; Addison Erickson 2; Amanda Foster 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 15.
Rebounds: Sherer 3; Foster 3; Jamie Plowman 4; Alyssa Schafer 5; LeaLa Vaszquez 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 8; Sam Anderson 1.
Assists: Sherer 1; Erickson 1; Schafer 3.
Steals: Sherer 2; Erickson 2; Foster 3; Schafer 3; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 3.
Blocks: Sherer 2; Plowman 1; Schafer 2; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 1.
Tigers Record: (5-5 RVC), 6-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.