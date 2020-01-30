Spartans run past Tigers

 

Exira/EHK shut down Woodbine in a 68-23 win in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 24 in Woodbine.

Alexa Steinkuehler led the way for the Tigers with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Up Next: Woodbine (5-5 RVC, 6-8) will host Coon Rapids-Bayard on Thursday, and then host Paton-Churdan on Friday.  Next week, the Tigers will host C-A-M on Feb. 4, and travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.

Girls BB: 1-24-2020 @ Woodbine

Teams               1            2            3            4            T

Exira/EHK          20         15          21          12            68

Woodbine            8            6          7            0             23

Scoring: Nicole Sherer 2; Addison Erickson 2; Amanda Foster 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 15.

Rebounds: Sherer 3; Foster 3; Jamie Plowman 4; Alyssa Schafer 5; LeaLa Vaszquez 1; Alexa Steinkuehler 8; Sam Anderson 1.

Assists: Sherer 1; Erickson 1; Schafer 3.

Steals: Sherer 2; Erickson 2; Foster 3; Schafer 3; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 3.  

Blocks: Sherer 2; Plowman 1; Schafer 2; Vazquez 1; Steinkuehler 1.

Tigers Record: (5-5 RVC), 6-8.

