Spartans shut down Hawkeyes
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton used another fast start to pick up a 78-23 win over West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference play at Mondamin on Jan. 31.
Emily McIntosh led the way for the Hawkeyes with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Haley Koch added seven points and four assists.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-12 RVC, 1-14) will travel to Ar-We-Va on Thursday, and host Boyer Valley on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host Glidden-Ralston on Feb. 10, be at River Valley on Feb. 11, and open the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Exira/EHK 25 23 11 19 78
West Harrison 2 6 2 13 23
Scoring: Haley Koch 7; Sabrina Rife 2; Emily McIntosh 14.
Rebounds: Sabrina Rife 2; Maren Evans 1; Hannah Thomas 4; Rachael Olson 1; McIntosh 10.
Assists: Koch 4; Rife 1.
Steals: Rife 2.
Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-12 RVC), 1-14.
