Wolves top Panthers
IKM-Manning outlasted Logan-Magnolia, 38-27, in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 7 in Manning. The loss snaps an eight-game win streak by the Panthers.
Kylie Morrison led the way with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Violet Lapke added nine points.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (12-3 WIC, 16-3) will open Class 2A Regional Tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Logan.
Girls BB: 2-7-2020 @ Manning
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 6 10 3 9 28
IKM-Manning 7 9 14 7 37
Scoring: Violet Lapke 9; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 12; Ava Goldsmith 2; Macanna Guritz 3.
Rebounds: Lapke 3; Morrison 7; Goldsmith 1; Emilie Thompson 5; Emme Lake 3; Guritz 4; Mya Moss 3.
Assists: Morrison 3; Guritz 2.
Steals: Ohl 1; Morrison 1; Guritz 1.
Panthers Record: (12-3 WIC), 16-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.