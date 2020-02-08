Lo-Ma shuts down Audubon
Logan-Magnolia used a fast start to get past Audubon, 38-23, in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 4 in Logan.
Kylie Morrison led the way for the Panthers with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Macanna Guritz added nine points and four rebounds. Since a loss on Jan. 7, the Panthers have won eight straight heading into this weekend.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (12-2 WIC, 16-2) will travel to IKM-Manning on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Riverside on Feb. 10, and will be at Council Bluffs St. Albert on Feb. 11. The Panthers will open Class 2A Regional Tournament play on Feb. 15.
Girls BB: 2-4-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Audubon 5 8 2 9 23
Lo-Ma 16 8 7 7 38
Scoring: Violet Lapke 6; Courtney Ohl 4; Kylie Morrison 12; Emilie Thompson 3; Emme Lake 2; Macanna Guritz 9; Mya Moss 2.
Rebounds: Lapke 2; Ohl 3; Morrison 9; Thompson 3; Lake 3; Greylan Hornbeck 1; Guritz 4; Moss 1.
Assists: Lapke 2; Ohl 1; Morrison 5; Thompson 2; Moss 1.
Steals: Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Morrison 2; Lake 1; Moss 1.
Panthers Record: (12-2 WIC), 16-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.