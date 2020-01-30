Lo-Ma tops Treynor
Logan-Magnolia recorded their fifth straight win, completing a season sweep with a 44-35 win at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 24.
Violet Lapke led the way with 19 points and five rebounds, while Kylie Morrison added 15 points and three steals.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (9-2 WIC, 13-2) will be at AHSTW on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Audubon on Feb. 4 and travel to IKM-Manning on Feb. 7 as Western Iowa Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-24-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 12 11 10 11 44
Treynor 7 9 9 10 35
Scoring: Violet Lapke 19; Courtney Ohl 1; Kylie Morrison 15; Emilie Thompson 2; Emme Lake 2; Greylan Hornbeck 3; Macanna Guritz 2.
Rebounds: Lapke 5; Ohl 2; Morrison 7; Thompson 2; Lake 3; Guritz 5; Moss 3.
Assists: Ohl 1; Morrison 1; Lake 2; Guritz 2.
Steals: Lapke 1; Morrison 3; Thompson 1.
Panthers Record: (9-2 WIC), 13-2.
