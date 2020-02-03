Panthers nets 10th WIC win
Logan-Magnolia posted a 63-47 win over Underwood in Western Iowa Conference league play on Tuesday night in Logan.
Kylie Morrison paced the Panthers with 17 points, while Violet Lapke added 11 points. Mya Moss controlled the middle with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (10-2 WIC, 14-2) will be at AHSTW on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Audubon on Feb. 4 and travel to IKM-Manning on Feb. 7 as Western Iowa Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-28-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Underwood 14 9 11 13 47
Lo-Ma 16 17 14 16 63
Scoring: Violet Lapke 11; Courtney Ohl 4; Kylie Morrison 17; Ava Goldsmith 3; Emilie Thompson 5; Emme Lake 3; Macanna Guritz 4; Mya Moss 16.
Rebounds: Lapke 3; Ohl 3; Morrison 13; Lake 5; Guritz 3; Moss 9.
Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 6; Thompson 2; Samantha Yoder 1.
Steals: Lapke 2; Morrison 1; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 1; Hornbeck 1; Guritz 1; Moss 2.
Panthers Record: (10-2 WIC), 14-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.