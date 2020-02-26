Second half leads Panthers past Raiders
Logan-Magnolia made some slight adjustments at halftime and pulled away for a 48-35 win over Mount Ayr in the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on Feb. 21 in Red Oak.
“They (Mt. Ayr) are a solid team, and we knew we would have to match their defensive tenacity if we wanted to stay in this game,” stated Panthers Head Coach Derek Sonderland. “Our girls rose to the challenge, like they have all year. They know they are at the point of the season where they have to be ready to play if their name gets called.”
The win sets up an interesting match-up in the Class 2A Regional Finals on Wednesday night in Harlan beginning at 6 p.m. The Panthers (20-3) will take on AHSTW (20-3) for the third time this season. Both teams won on the opponents’ court during Western Iowa Conference regular season play
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us, for sure,” Sonderland stated. “Coach (Steve) Sauvain does an excellent job preparing his team, and since we’re in the same conference, there should not be too many surprises. We need to keep it close until the fourth quarter to give ourselves a chance.”
Kylie Morrison led the Panthers’ with 23 points and nine rebounds. Emilie Thompson added 10 points and dished out two assists.
The Class 2A Regional Final will be played on Wednesday evening, with the winner earning a berth to the 2020 Girls State Basketball Championships from March 2-7 in Des Moines.
Class 2A Regional Girls BB - Semifinals
2-21-2020 @ Red Oak
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mount Ayr 7 7 11 10 35
Lo-Ma 7 9 19 13 48
Scoring: Violet Lapke 5; Kylie Morrison 23; Emilie Thomson 10; Emme Lake 2; Macanna Guritz 8.
Rebounds: Lapke 1; Ohl 3; Morrison 9; Thompson 3; Lake 4; Guritz 8; Moss 1.
Assists: Lapke 3; Morrison 4; Thompson 2.
Steals: Lapke 1; Thompson 1.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 20-3.
