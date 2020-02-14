Panthers cap regular season with two straight wins
Logan-Magnolia scored two straight wins to end the season, giving the Panthers an 18-3 record as they head into the post-season. The Panthers open the Class 2A Regional Tournament trail on Feb. 18 in Logan.
Panthers sprint past Lady Bulldogs
Logan-Magnolia built a huge first half lead and didn’t look back in a 63-30 rout over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 10 in Logan. This was the final home regular season game for seniors Megan Dunn, Violet Lapke and Kylie Morrison.
Morrison led the Panthers with 17 points and nine rebounds. Lapke added nine points and two assists, while Dunn finished up with six points and five rebounds.
Girls BB: 2-10-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Riverside 4 15 0 11 30
Lo-Ma 24 27 8 4 63
Scoring: Violet Lapke 9; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 17; Ava Goldsmith 6; Emilie Thompson 3; Audrey Roden 2; Emme Lake 4; Greylan Hornbeck 6; Macanna Guritz 2; Emma Perkins 2; Mya Moss 3; Megan Dunn 6.
Rebounds: Lapke 3; Ohl 2; Morrison 9; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 2; Lake 5; Karsten Bruns 3; Samantha Yoder 1; Guritz 1; Dunn 5.
Assists: Lapke 2; Ohl 1; Morrison 2; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 2; Bruns 1; Hornbeck 2; Yoder 2; Moss 3.
Steals: Ohl 1; Perkins 1; Moss 1.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 17-3.
Panthers shut down Saintes
Logan-Magnolia capped off the regular season with a convincing 43-29 win at St. Albert on Feb. 11 in Council Bluffs.
Kylie Morrison led the Panthers with 14 points and two assists, while Violet Lapke added 10 points and two steals.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (12-3 WIC, 16-3) will open Class 2A Regional Tournament play on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in Logan.
Girls BB: 2-11-2020 @ Council Bluffs
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 6 19 9 9 43
St. Albert 4 2 18 5 29
Scoring: Violet Lapke 10; Courtney Ohl 4; Kylie Morrison 14; Emilie Thompson 4; Emme Lake 2; Macanna Guritz 4; Mya Moss 5.
Rebounds: Lapke 4; Ohl 4; Morrison 6; Thompson 2; Lake 5; Guritz 2; Moss 4.
Assists: Lapke 1; Morrison 2; Thompson 2.
Steals: Lapke 2; Morrison 2.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 18-3.
