Panthers hold off Lady Vikes late charge
Lo-Ma secures school’s second state tournament berth
By Matt Gengler, Sports Editor
Fans on the Logan-Magnolia side were feeling pretty good after three quarters of play, but the coaches and players knew they had better be prepared for one final push from their Western Iowa Conference running mate, as a spot in the 2020 Girls State Basketball Tournament was on the line.
Logan-Magnolia celebrated a thrilling 36-35 win over AHSTW in the Class 2A Regional Final on Wednesday night in Harlan.
“I have some of the best assistant coaches in the state,” stated Panthers Head Coach Derek Sonderland. “Both Coach (Shad) Hornbeck and Coach (Joe) Cooper know our team, and which players will work in every type of situation.”
After a missed Lo-Ma free throw late in the fourth quarter, AHSTW raced to half court and called a timeout to set up the final play with 21 seconds remaining in the game. A couple of missed shot attempts, and the ball rolled off a Logan-Magnolia player, but just 0.01 second was left on the clock.
“Our defense stepped up when they had to tonight,” stated Sonderland. “A lot of people were concerned when we spread the ball out in the fourth quarter, but we were trying to get the defense to come out so we could find the open lanes and catch them out of position.”
The Panthers dropped seven three-point baskets on the Lady Vikes, including three from Emilie Thompson, two from Kylie Morrison, and one apiece from Violet Lapke and Ava Goldsmith.
Thompson and Morrison led the Panthers with 13 points apiece, while Lapke added five points.
Logan-Magnolia will be making their second appearance at the Girls State Basketball Tournament, their first since 2017.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (21-3) advances to the 2020 Girls State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines. The Panthers will play the 10 a.m. game on Wednesday, March 4, when they battle West Hancock (24-1) .
Class 2A Regional Girls BB - Finals
2-26-2020 @ Harlan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 7 12 2 14 35
Lo-Ma 5 8 18 5 36
Scoring: Kylie Morrison 13; Emilie Thompson 13; Violet Lapke 5; Ava Goldsmith 3; Courtney Ohl 2.
Rebounds: Morrison 5; Thompson1; Lapke 1; Ohl 4; Macanna Guritz 7; Mya Moss 1; Emme Lake 1.
Assists: Morrison 5; Lapke 1; Moss 1.
Steals: Morrison 1; Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Moss 1.
Blocks: Moss 1.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 21-3.
2020 Girls State Basketball Tournament Pairings
Class 2A, First Round, Tuesday, March 3, 2020
6:45 p.m. – (1) Cascade (25-0) vs. (8) Denver (17-8)
8:30 p.m. – (4) Osage (22-2) vs. (5) West Branch (21-3)
Class 2A, First Round, Wednesday, March 4, 2020
10 a.m. – (2) West Hancock (24-1) vs. (7) Logan-Magnolia (21-3)
11:45 a.m. – (3) North Linn (22-2) vs. (6) Western Christian (17-7)
Semifinals, Friday, March 6, 2020
10 a.m. – March 3 winners
11:45 a.m. – March 4 winners
State Finals, Saturday, March 7
5 p.m. – March 6 winners
