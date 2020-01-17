Lo-Ma nets 10th win of season
Logan-Magnolia girls posted two straight wins in Western Iowa Conference play earlier this week.
Panthers run past Lady Bulldogs
Logan-Magnolia didn’t have any difficulty in a 71-26 Western Iowa Conference win at Riverside on Jan. 13 at Oakland.
Girls BB: 1-10-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 13 26 20 12 71
Riverside 7 8 2 9 26
Scoring: No stats reported.
Panthers Record: (6-2 WIC), 9-2.
Fast start lifts Panthers past Trojans
Logan-Magnolia used a huge first quarter to roll to a 57-24 win over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 14 in Logan.
Emilie Thompson finished with 16 points and two steals, while Violet Lapke added 14 points. Macanna Guritz and Greylan Hornbeck chipped in five points apiece.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (7-2 WIC, 10-2) will host West Monona on Jan. 20, host Missouri Valley on Jan. 21, travel to Treynor on Jan. 24, and host Underwood on Jan. 28 as Western Iowa Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-14-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 0 9 7 8 24
Lo-Ma 28 14 8 7 57
Scoring: Violet Lapke 14; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 3; Emilie Thompson 16; Emme Lake 4; Karten Bruns 1; Greylan Hornbeck 5; Samantha Yoder 2; Macanna Guritz 5; Cara Ohl 4; Mya Moss 1.
Rebounds: Lapke 1; Crt. Ohl 2; Morrison 8; Audrey Roden 3; Lake 2; Bruns 2; Yoder 2; Guritz 4; Cara Ohl 2; Megan Dunn 4.
Assists: Lapke 2; Morrison 5; Ava Goldsmith 1; Lake 1; Yoder 1; Dunn 1.
Steals: Lapke 2; Crt. Ohl 1; Morrison 1; Goldsmith 1; Thompson 2; Hornbeck 2; Cara Ohl 1; Moss 1.
Blocks: Dunn 1.
Panthers Record: (7-2 WIC), 10-2.
