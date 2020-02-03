MVGBB.jpg
Missouir Valley's Morghan Herman looks toward the basket in recent Western iowa Conference play. The Lady Reds have home games on Jan.31 and Feb. 4 this next week.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lady Reds battle top-tier foes

 

Missouri Valley keeps battling against some of the area’s top teams.

 

Fast start sends Rebels past Lady Reds

Missouri Valley started slow, allowing Westwood to post an 83-26 non-conference win over the Lady Reds on Monday night in Sloan.

Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with nine points, while Ella Myler added three points.

Girls BB: 1-27-2020 @ Sloan

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Mo. Valley            6            4            10            6            26

Westwood            16            34            17            16            83

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 2; Ella Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 2; Morghan Herman 9; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 6; Chloe Larsen 2;  

Rebounds: Winchester 4; Guinan 2; Maddie Larson 2; Herman 2; Contreraz 4; Hilts 2; Emma Gute 2; Larsen 1.

Assists: Winchester 1; Herman 1; Contreraz 1; Bailey Divelbess 1; Hilts 1.

Steals: Winchester 1; Hilts 1; Gute 1.

Lady Reds Record: (2-10 WIC), 2-13. 

Lady Reds can’t slow Lady Vikes

Missouri Valley could not find the shooting touch in a 55-14 setback to AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play in Missouri Valley on Tuesday night.

Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 10 points, while Carlie Winchester added four.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-11 WIC, 2-14) will host Tri-Center on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds host IKM-Manning on Feb. 4 and travel to Underwood Feb. 7 as WIC play continues.

Girls BB: 1-28-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

AHSTW            16            13            20            6            55

Mo. Valley            6            0            2            6            14

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Morghan Herman 10. 

Lady Reds Record: (2-11 WIC), 2-14. 

