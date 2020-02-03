Lady Reds battle top-tier foes
Missouri Valley keeps battling against some of the area’s top teams.
Fast start sends Rebels past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley started slow, allowing Westwood to post an 83-26 non-conference win over the Lady Reds on Monday night in Sloan.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with nine points, while Ella Myler added three points.
Girls BB: 1-27-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 6 4 10 6 26
Westwood 16 34 17 16 83
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 2; Ella Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 2; Morghan Herman 9; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 6; Chloe Larsen 2;
Rebounds: Winchester 4; Guinan 2; Maddie Larson 2; Herman 2; Contreraz 4; Hilts 2; Emma Gute 2; Larsen 1.
Assists: Winchester 1; Herman 1; Contreraz 1; Bailey Divelbess 1; Hilts 1.
Steals: Winchester 1; Hilts 1; Gute 1.
Lady Reds Record: (2-10 WIC), 2-13.
Lady Reds can’t slow Lady Vikes
Missouri Valley could not find the shooting touch in a 55-14 setback to AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play in Missouri Valley on Tuesday night.
Morghan Herman led the Lady Reds with 10 points, while Carlie Winchester added four.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-11 WIC, 2-14) will host Tri-Center on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds host IKM-Manning on Feb. 4 and travel to Underwood Feb. 7 as WIC play continues.
Girls BB: 1-28-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
AHSTW 16 13 20 6 55
Mo. Valley 6 0 2 6 14
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 4; Morghan Herman 10.
Lady Reds Record: (2-11 WIC), 2-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.