Missouri Valley outlasts Tri-Center
Missouri Valley used a quick start and held on for a 52-42 win over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 31 in Missouri Valley.
Morghan Herman paced the Lady Reds with a career high 30 points, while adding six rebounds. Maya Contreraz added eight points and three blocked shots.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-11 WIC, 3-14) will travel to Underwood on Friday as WIC play finishes up. Next week, the Lady Reds will host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Feb. 15.
Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 6 12 10 14 42
Mo. Valley 12 15 11 14 52
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 3; Morghan Herman 30; Maya Contreraz 8; Bailey Divelbess 2; Payton Hilts 9.
Rebounds: Winchester 8; Ella Myler 2; Olivia Guinan 2; Herman 6; Contreraz 3; Hilts 6; Emma Gute 3.
Assists: Winchester 1; Myler 1; Maddie Larson 1; Contreraz 1; Hilts 4.
Steals: Myler 1; Guinan 1; Larson 2; Herman 2; Hilts 4.
Blocks: Winchester 1; Guinan 1; Contreraz 3.
Lady Reds Record: (3-11 WIC), 3-14.
