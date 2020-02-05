MVGBB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Maddie Larson (14) drives the ball upcourt in the Lady Reds win over Tri-Center on Jan. 31.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Missouri Valley outlasts Tri-Center

Missouri Valley used a quick start and held on for a 52-42 win over Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 31 in Missouri Valley.

Morghan Herman paced the Lady Reds with a career high 30 points, while adding six rebounds. Maya Contreraz added eight points and three blocked shots.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-11 WIC, 3-14) will travel to Underwood on Friday as WIC play finishes up.  Next week, the Lady Reds will host Shenandoah on Feb. 10, host West Monona on Feb. 13, and open the Class 2A Regional Tournament on Feb. 15.

Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Tri-Center            6            12            10            14            42

Mo. Valley            12            15            11            14            52

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 3; Morghan Herman 30; Maya Contreraz 8; Bailey Divelbess 2; Payton Hilts 9.

Rebounds: Winchester 8; Ella Myler 2; Olivia Guinan 2; Herman 6; Contreraz 3; Hilts 6; Emma Gute 3.

Assists: Winchester 1; Myler 1; Maddie Larson 1; Contreraz 1; Hilts 4.

Steals: Myler 1; Guinan 1; Larson 2; Herman 2; Hilts 4.

Blocks: Winchester 1; Guinan 1; Contreraz 3.

Lady Reds Record: (3-11 WIC), 3-14. 

