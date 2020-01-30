Lady Reds net second win
Behind a solid defensive effort, timely shooting and some clutch free throws down the stretch, Missouri Valley held on to a 42-39 win over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 24 in Oakland. The Lady Reds sank 10-18 free throws in the win.
Carlie Winchester paced the Lady Reds with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Morghan Herman led all scorers with 19 points.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (2-10 WIC, 2-12) will host Tri-Center on Friday. Next week, the Lady Reds host IKM-Manning on Feb. 4 and travel to Underwood Feb. 7 as WIC play continues.
Girls BB: 1-24-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 10 8 12 12 42
Riverside 8 8 14 9 39
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 13; Ella Myler 4; Maddie Larson 2; Morghan Herman 19; Maya Contreraz 2; Payton Hilts 2.
Rebounds: Winchester 13; Myler 6; Olivia Guinan 3; Larson 2; Herman 1; Contreraz 6; Hilts 4.
Assists: Winchester 2; Larson 3; Herman 1; Hilts 3; Emma Gute 1.
Steals: Winchester 2; Myler 1; Larson 3; Herman 3; Contreraz 1; Hilts 2.
Blocks: Contreraz 1.
Lady Reds Record: (2-10 WIC), 2-12.
