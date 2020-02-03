Lady Bulldogs tip Tigers
Boyer Valley tipped Woodbine, 46-42, in Rolling Valley Conference play on Tuesday night in Dunlap.
Amanda Foster set the pace for the Tigers with 17 points.
Up Next: Woodbine (5-5 RVC, 6-8) will host host Paton-Churdan on Friday. Next week, the Tigers will host C-A-M on Feb. 4, and travel to Ar-We-Va on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-28-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Woodbine 10 11 8 13 42
Boyer Valley 14 6 12 14 46
Scoring: Nicole Sherer 1; Addison Erickson 8; Amanda Foster 17; Jamie Plowman 1; Alyssa Schafer 4; Alexa Steinkuehler 5; Whitney Kuhlman 6.
Tigers Record: (5-6 RVC), 6-9.
