West Harrison falls short in two RVC battles
West Harrison came up short in a pair of Rolling Valley Conference battles this past week.
Rockets slip past Hawkeyes
West Harrison dropped a 54-53 setback to Ar-We-Va in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 6 at Westside. This was the Hawkeyes’ second one-point defeat in the past three games.
Haley Koch led the Hawkeyes with 21 points and three assists. Maren Evans added a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds.
Girls BB: 2-6-2020 @ Westside
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 11 18 12 12 53
Ar-We-Va 14 10 14 16 54
Scoring: Haley Koch 21; Sabrina Rife 2; Maren Evans 16; Emily McIntosh 14.
Rebounds: Koch 6; Rife 4; Evans 7; Hannah Thomas 1; Rachael Olson 3; Izzabelle Foland 4; McIntosh 6.
Assists: Koch 3; Rife 2; Evans 3; Foland 2; McIntosh 1.
Steals: Koch 1; Rife 1; Evans 1; Foland 1; McInosh 1.
Blocks: Koch 2; McIntosh 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-14 RVC), 1-17.
Lady Bulldogs pull away from Hawkeyes
West Harrison stayed close, but could not get the lead in a 66-50 loss to Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 7 at Mondamin.
Haley Koch paced the Hawkeyes with 24 points and two steals. Emily McIntosh finished with 13 points and 20 rebounds, her third game with 20-plus rebounds this season. McIntosh set the school record for single-season rebounds (260), breaking the previous record set by Hannah Utman (244). McIntosh also holds the single-game (26) rebounding record.
Rachael Olson scored a season-high five points, including a buzzer-beating three-point basket to end the game.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-15 RVC, 1-18) will open the Class 1A Regional Tournament on Thursday night at Westwood, Sloan, beginning at 7 p.m.
Girls BB: 2-7-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Boyer Valley 19 13 10 24 66
West Harrison 12 8 10 20 50
Scoring: Haley Koch 24; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 4; Rachael Olson 5; Emily McIntosh 13.
Rebounds: Koch 3; Rife 3; Evans 4; Olson 1; McIntosh 20.
Assists: Koch 1; Rife 2; Foland 1; McIntosh 2.
Steals: Koch 2; Evans 1; Olson 1; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: Evans 2; McIntosh 3.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-15 RVC), 1-18.
