IBCA releases All-Region teams
The Iowa Basketball Coaches Association released their Girls Basketball All-Region Teams this past weekend. Shown below is a list of the area players who were honored on the IBCA.
The entire list of honorees can be seen at www.iowabca.com
2020 IBCA Girls Basketball All-Region Teams
Class 1A, Region 7: Allie Petry (CB, St. Albert, jr.); Riley Bell (Central Decatur, sr.); Maddy Duncan (Sidney, sr.); Macy Emgarten (Exira/EHK, soph.); Jordan Blaha (CB St. Albert, sr.); Aleah Hermensen (Audubon, soph.); Tatum Grubbs (Exira/EHK, jr.); Alaina Applegate (Central Decatur, sr.). Region Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur.
Class 2A, Region 8: Kylie Morrison (Logan-Magnolia, sr.); Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr, sr.); Kailey Jones (AHSTW, jr.); Violet Lapke (Logan-Magnolia, sr.); Madison DeVault (Nodaway Valley, soph.); Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW, sr.); Chantel Henie (Mount Ayr). Region Coach of the Year: Derek Sonderland, Logan-Magnolia.
