WH drops final two tilts of season

 

West Harrison came up short in a pair of Rolling Valley Conference battles this past week.  

Hawkeyes can’t slow Wildcats

West Harrison came up on the short end in a 64-44 setback to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 10 at Mondamin.

Emily McIntosh piled up 21 points and 19 rebounds, with Haley Koch finishing with 12 points and seven assists.

This was the final home regular season game for senior Sabrina Rife.

Girls BB: 2-10-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Gldn-Rlst            19            16            16            13            64

West Harrison            11            9            9            15            44

Scoring: Haley Koch 12; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 2; Rachael Olson 3; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 21.  

Rebounds: Koch 6; Rife 6; Evans 6; Olson 3; Foland 2; McIntosh 19.

Assists: Koch 7; Rife 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 1.

Steals: Koch 1.

Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 1.

Hawkeyes Record: (0-16 RVC), 1-19.

River Valley trips up West Harrison

West Harrison closed the regular season with a 53-38 loss at River Valley in non-conference play on Feb. 11 in Correctionville.

Up Next: West Harrison (0-16 RVC, 1-20) started the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Feb. 13. 

Girls BB: 2-11-2020 @ Correctionville

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

West Harrison            1            9            14            14            38

River Valley            11            18            17            7            53

Scoring: Haley Koch 19; Sabrina Rife 2; Emily McIntosh 17.  

Rebounds: Koch 7; Rife 6; Maren Evans 4; Rachael Olson 1; McIntosh 10.

Assists: Koch 3; Rife 1; Hannah Thomas 1; Izzabelle Foland 1.

Steals: Koch 1; Rife 1; Evans 2; McIntosh 1.

Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 3.

Hawkeyes Record: (0-16 RVC), 1-20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.