WH drops final two tilts of season
West Harrison came up short in a pair of Rolling Valley Conference battles this past week.
Hawkeyes can’t slow Wildcats
West Harrison came up on the short end in a 64-44 setback to Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on Feb. 10 at Mondamin.
Emily McIntosh piled up 21 points and 19 rebounds, with Haley Koch finishing with 12 points and seven assists.
This was the final home regular season game for senior Sabrina Rife.
Girls BB: 2-10-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Gldn-Rlst 19 16 16 13 64
West Harrison 11 9 9 15 44
Scoring: Haley Koch 12; Sabrina Rife 4; Maren Evans 2; Rachael Olson 3; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 21.
Rebounds: Koch 6; Rife 6; Evans 6; Olson 3; Foland 2; McIntosh 19.
Assists: Koch 7; Rife 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 1.
Steals: Koch 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 1.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-16 RVC), 1-19.
River Valley trips up West Harrison
West Harrison closed the regular season with a 53-38 loss at River Valley in non-conference play on Feb. 11 in Correctionville.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-16 RVC, 1-20) started the Class 1A Regional Tournaments on Feb. 13.
Girls BB: 2-11-2020 @ Correctionville
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
West Harrison 1 9 14 14 38
River Valley 11 18 17 7 53
Scoring: Haley Koch 19; Sabrina Rife 2; Emily McIntosh 17.
Rebounds: Koch 7; Rife 6; Maren Evans 4; Rachael Olson 1; McIntosh 10.
Assists: Koch 3; Rife 1; Hannah Thomas 1; Izzabelle Foland 1.
Steals: Koch 1; Rife 1; Evans 2; McIntosh 1.
Blocks: Rife 1; McIntosh 3.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-16 RVC), 1-20.
