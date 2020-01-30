WHGBB.jpg
West Harrison's Sabrina Rife (20) and Haley Koch (20) close in on the shooter in Thursday's non-conference win over Whiting.

 photo courtesy: Laura Rife Mondamin

West Harrison knocks out Whiting

West Harrison put it all together, and it added up to their first win of the season as the Hawkeyes buried Whiting, 71-34 in non-conference play on Jan. 23 in Mondamin. 

Haley Koch poured in a career high 31 points, while adding four assists and three steals. Emily McIntosh added 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Sabrina Rife added 12 points and 13 rebounds.  Hannah Thomas had a career high five points, while Rachael Olson and Izabelle Foland added two points apiece.

Up Next: West Harrison (0-10 RVC, 1-12) will be at Ar-We-Va on Thursday, and host Exira/EHK on Friday.  Next week, the Hawkeyes will host East Mills on Feb. 3, be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 4, and host Boyer Valley on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley  Conference play continues.

Girls BB: 1-23-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Whiting            10            5            7            12            34

West Harrison            18            17            15            21            71

Scoring: Haley Koch 31; Sabrina Rife 12; Maren Evans 5; Hannah Thomas 5; Rachael Olson 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 14.

Rebounds: Koch 2; Rife 13; Evans 2; Thomas 2; Olson 4; Foland 4; McIntosh 16.

Assists: Koch 4; Rife 2; Evans 1; Olson 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 4.

Steals: Koch 3; Rife 2; Thomas 1; Foland 1.

Blocks: Koch 1; Rife 1; McIntosh 3.

Hawkeyes Record: (0-10 RVC), 1-12.

