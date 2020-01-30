West Harrison knocks out Whiting
West Harrison put it all together, and it added up to their first win of the season as the Hawkeyes buried Whiting, 71-34 in non-conference play on Jan. 23 in Mondamin.
Haley Koch poured in a career high 31 points, while adding four assists and three steals. Emily McIntosh added 14 points and 16 rebounds, while Sabrina Rife added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Hannah Thomas had a career high five points, while Rachael Olson and Izabelle Foland added two points apiece.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-10 RVC, 1-12) will be at Ar-We-Va on Thursday, and host Exira/EHK on Friday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will host East Mills on Feb. 3, be at Coon Rapids-Bayard on Feb. 4, and host Boyer Valley on Feb. 7 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-23-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Whiting 10 5 7 12 34
West Harrison 18 17 15 21 71
Scoring: Haley Koch 31; Sabrina Rife 12; Maren Evans 5; Hannah Thomas 5; Rachael Olson 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 14.
Rebounds: Koch 2; Rife 13; Evans 2; Thomas 2; Olson 4; Foland 4; McIntosh 16.
Assists: Koch 4; Rife 2; Evans 1; Olson 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 4.
Steals: Koch 3; Rife 2; Thomas 1; Foland 1.
Blocks: Koch 1; Rife 1; McIntosh 3.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-10 RVC), 1-12.
