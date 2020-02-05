Panthers sink Lady Vikes
Logan-Magnolia completed a perfect January as they won their seventh straight game with a 54-41 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on Jan. 31 in Avoca. The Panthers secured the win by draining 21-24 attempts from the free throw line, including 16-18 in the fourth quarter.
Kylie Morrison finished with 21 points and nine rebounds, while Violet Lapke added 15 points and three assists.
Up Next: Logan-Magnolia (11-2 WIC, 15-2) will travel to IKM-Manning on Friday. Next week, the Panthers host Riverside on Feb. 10, and will be at Council Bluffs St. Albert on Feb. 11.
Girls BB: 1-31-2020 @ Avoca
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Lo-Ma 14 9 12 19 54
AHSTW 9 9 8 15 41
Scoring: Violet Lapke 15; Courtney Ohl 2; Kylie Morrison 21; Emilie Thompson 6; Emme Lake 6; Greylan Hornbeck 2; Macanna Guritz 2.
Rebounds: Lapke 3; Ohl 2; Morrison 9; Thompson 5; Lake 5; Hornbeck 1; Guritz 3.
Assists: Lapke 3; Ohl 1; Morrison 3; Thompson 1.
Steals: Morrison 1; Thompson 1.
Panthers Record: (11-2 WIC), 15-2.
