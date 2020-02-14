Fillies run past Lady Reds

Missouri Valley could not overcome a slow start in a 63-36 setback to Shenandoah in a non-conference battle on Feb. 10 in Missouri Valley.

Carlie Winchester had a dominant performace with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots. Payton Hilts finished with nine points and five rebounds, while Morghan Herman added eight points and four assists.

Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-13 WIC, 3-17) will open the Class 2A Regional Basketball Tournament this week when they host Tri-Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 5 p.m.

Girls BB: 2-10-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            1            2            3            4            T

Shenandoah            22            9            14            18            63

Mo. Valley            5            13            10            8            36

Scoring: Carlie Winchester 11; Ella Myler 3; Maddie Larson 5; Morghan Herman 8; Payton Hilts 9.

Rebounds: Winchester 11; Myler 3; Olivia Guinan 3; Larson 2; Herman 1; Hilts 5; Emma Gute 3; Sophie Messerschmidt 1.  

Assists: Winchester 1; Herman 4; Hilts 2.

Steals: Winchester 1; Myler 1; Guinan 1; Larson 1; Herman 2; Hilts 3.

Blocks: Winchester 2; Guinan 4; Hilts 1.

Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-17. 

