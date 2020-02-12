Eagles fly past Lady Reds
Missouri Valley was unable to handle the pressure in a 78-19 loss at Underwood in Western Iowa Conference play on Feb. 7.
Maya Contreraz paced the Lady Reds with nine points, while Payton Hilts added four points.
Up Next: Missouri Valley (3-13 WIC, 3-16) will host West Monona on Thursday to close out the regular season. The Lady Reds will host Tri-Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, starting at 5 p.m. to open the Class 2A Regional Tournament.
Girls BB: 2-7-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Mo. Valley 5 8 6 0 19
Underwood 19 17 26 16 78
Scoring: Carlie Winchester 2; Olivia Guinan 2; Maddie Larson 2; Maya Contreraz 9; Payton Hilts 4.
Rebounds: Winchester 3; Guinan 2; Larson 3; Contreraz 2; Hilts 4; Emma Gute 4; Chloe Larsen 1.
Assists: Winchester 1; Hilts 2; Larsen 1.
Steals: Ella Myler 1.
Lady Reds Record: (3-13 WIC), 3-16.
