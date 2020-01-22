Cougars pull away from Hawkeyes
West Harrison played well for three of the four quarters, but it wasn’t enough in a 78-44 loss to Cumberland-Anita-Massena in Rolling Valley Conference play on Jan. 16 in Mondamin.
Haley Koch led the Hawkeyes with 16 points, while Emily McIntosh finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sabrina Rife had her best outing of the season with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Up Next: West Harrison (0-9 RVC, 0-11) will, host Whiting on Thursday. Next week, the Hawkeyes will be at Paton-Churdan on Jan. 28, and host Exira/EHK on Jan. 31 as Rolling Valley Conference play continues.
Girls BB: 1-16-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
C-A-M 19 22 14 23 78
West Harrison 11 4 17 12 44
Scoring: Haley Koch 16; Sabrina Rife 11; Maren Evans 2; Rachael Olson 2; Izzabelle Foland 2; Emily McIntosh 11.
Rebounds: Koch 1; Rife 10; Evans 1; Olson 4; Foland 4; McIntosh 10.
Assists: Koch 5; Rife 2; Evans 1; Olson 1; Foland 1; McIntosh 3.
Steals: Koch 1; Rife 2.
Blocks: None.
Hawkeyes Record: (0-9 RVC), 0-11.
