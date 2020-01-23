The Girl Scout Cookie Program is back for another exciting year on Feb. 1.
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa girls will once again learn about entrepreneurship as they have fun developing essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success.
Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path, so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls in communities across Iowa.
This year’s refreshed cookie packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members, from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.
“When you buy delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop,” said Beth Shelton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. “Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.”
New Year’s resolutions keeping you away from cookies? Customers can donate through Girl Scouts’ Joy Project program to send a taste of home to members of the Iowa Military as well as local food banks.
Visit the booth sale locator at girlscoutsiowa.org/findcookies or download the convenient Cookie Finder app on your iPhone or Android phone to find Cookie Booths near you.
To find cookie varieties available locally or learn more about the history of Girl Scout cookies and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join and www.girlscouts.org/volunteer.
