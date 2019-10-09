An 8-year-old girl received minor injuries following an accident near the intersection of 15th and Lincoln streets in Fort Calhoun, just south of the high school.
Fort Calhoun Rescue and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at around 3:30 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Deputy Cody Peters, a black Chrysler sedan was headed westbound on Lincoln Street when it passed a crosswalk that led to 15th Street. The girl attempted to cross the street at that time, but did not see the car. The girl ran into the side of the car between the passenger side mirror and wheel as it drove by.
Peters said the car was going well below the speed limit, which is posted at 25 miles per hour a block west the the crosswalk. The Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 4 p.m. that the girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.
