George Washington was noted for musing by himself when he commanded troops during the Revolutionary War as he mapped out strategy in solitude. He usually didn't advertise his internal debates or conclusions. Sometimes, he wanted to be alone to clear his mind and to relieve stress. His experience returned to the public mind years after he had died.
An old veteran approaching 100 years in age decided to revisit the Liberty Bell while he was still healthy. He undoubtedly shared his history and bragged about his exploits as he became a minor celebrity. One of his fans was a magazine writer who sensed a profitable story in the old veteran. The timing was right. The nation was deeply divided as it is now, and people had begun to mutter about a civil war.
The veteran's story was pure gold. He claimed that one day while Washington rested in the woods, an angel came to him with three predictions. The first assured him that the Americans would win their revolution and become a great nation, but first another calamity would threaten the new nation as a civil war would almost destroy it. In the end, the union would be preserved, but another danger lurked ahead. Internal enemies would once again threaten the U.S., but foreign help would win the day.
The writer printed his story in a magazine, which later became the “Stars and Stripes.” The story was a sensation for several years, and it was reprinted several times. More years passed, and the conversation with an angel was virtually forgotten. Someone wrote in letters to the editor that he/she had heard of the story, but didn't remember the details. MK from Little Sioux responded with an old copy of the article, and the story enjoyed new-found popularity.
Even today, Google mentions Washington’s story. No matter that research did indeed support the veteran's claim to be in the war, there was no record that the former soldier had served. No one seemed to care. The story was too good to be true and readers wanted it to be true.
Ten or 15 years ago, a writer wanted to include more information about MK from Little Sioux. He thought our thinly settled area offered a better chance of finding the writer of that interesting article about Washington than if he/she had lived in a big city. We searched records in Logan and elsewhere, but the elusive writer remained hidden.
It is possible that person was merely passing through Harrison County or when it was finished, he/she gave a false name. No one knows, but the historian wrote a chapter for his book and sent it for my approval. He promised to send a copy of his book, but after at least 10 years, we have heard nothing. He has vanished as MK did years before.
(James Perley is the President of the Harrison County Historical Society.)
