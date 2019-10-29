Some Washington County residents likely saw some very large equipment moving through Blair and heading west on state Highway 91 on Thursday night.
The equipment, which was moved by several semi-tractor trailers and other escort vehicles, was a generator from the Fort Calhoun Station, according to former employees.
The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) closed Fort Calhoun Station in 2016 and is now in the decommissioning process.
“OPPD is leveraging the experience of EnergySolutions to permanently decommission Fort Calhoun Station,” OPPD spokesman Cris Averett said. “Part of this process involves the removal, transportation and disposal of very large components. It should be anticipated that these movements will continue for the next few years as we proceed with the decommissioning of FCS.”
Averett did not say where the equipment was headed. However, EnergySolutions is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.