A large generator from the former Fort Calhoun Station is moved through Blair on Thursday night. The large piece of equipment was dismantled and moved by EnergySolutions as part of the decommissioning process.

 Courtesy Diane Orr

Some Washington County residents likely saw some very large equipment moving through Blair and heading west on state Highway 91 on Thursday night.

The equipment, which was moved by several semi-tractor trailers and other escort vehicles, was a generator from the Fort Calhoun Station, according to former employees.

A large piece of equipment is moved from the Fort Calhoun Station through Blair on state Highway 91. Here, the equipment travels along Fontanelle Street near the 23rd Street intersection.

The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) closed Fort Calhoun Station in 2016 and is now in the decommissioning process.

“OPPD is leveraging the experience of EnergySolutions to permanently decommission Fort Calhoun Station,” OPPD spokesman Cris Averett said. “Part of this process involves the removal, transportation and disposal of very large components. It should be anticipated that these movements will continue for the next few years as we proceed with the decommissioning of FCS.”

The large piece of equipment prior to its departure from the Fort Calhoun Station on Thursday night.

Averett did not say where the equipment was headed. However, EnergySolutions is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

