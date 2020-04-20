Blair's annual summer celebration will not happen this year.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted Wednesday to cancel Gateway to the West Days due to coronavirus concerns. The event was slated to be June 4-7.
“It's something that has happened here for 50-plus years. I don't know that there's ever been a year that we haven't held the event,” Chamber Executive Director Jordan Rishel said. “To not have it, is really devastating.”
The four-day celebration draws an estimated 10,000 or more people to Blair every year with events like the carnival, concerts, car show, craft show, parade and school reunions, and boosts the city's economy with thousands of dollars.
“There really isn't anything we do in town that brings that many people in,” Rishel said.
Without those visitors, who often stop at area gas stations or eat at local restaurants, Blair's economy will dip.
“It will be a big hit,” Rishel said.
The Blair Volunteer Fire Department relies on visitors for its biggest fundraiser of the year — the street dance — during Gateway to the West Days.
“This was our 150th year celebration for the fire department. We were looking to go something big,” Blair Fire Chief Joe Leonard said.
The funds raised during the street dance are used for the department's day-to-day operations and for items not already budgeted by the city or rural fire district. The event typically raises several thousands of dollars for the department.
Leonard said the department may try to host a street dance in August or September if the pandemic restrictions are lifted.
“Otherwise, we'll just have to push everything back to next year,” he said.
Rishel said the chamber also is looking at alternatives for some of the events typically held during Gateway, including the car show and parade.
The chamber is planning some new community-type events for later this year. If they can, Rishel said they could combine the car show, which draws 125 to 150 cars each year, with one of those events.
The chamber may also host a Taste of Washington County.
“All of these restaurants have really been put through the ringer the last month,” she said. “Can we bring everyone together and have some kind of event?”
“Can we adapt what we've done with Gateway to the West Days and change it for this year?” Rishel added.
One of the most popular events during Gateway to the West Days is the parade, which made its way through the city streets.
Rishel said a parade could still be held later in the year. However, it would not be down Washington Street due to the request to the state that would need to be made months in advance to close the street, which is also a U.S. highway. A parade would likely be condensed and on side streets.
“We're trying because we're realizing the importance it has in the community,” Rishel said. “We're trying to adapt and change but it's hard to know when we could do that. We don't know when things are going to safe to open up.”
The dates have been set for the 2021 Gateway to the West Days. The celebration will be June 10-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.