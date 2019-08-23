In 2019 and beyond, Gateway Development Corp.'s focus will be on industry, retail and workforce, new Executive Director Mike Rooks told investors during the organization's annual luncheon Wednesday at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center.
Between 2014 and 2018, Gateway has landed 16 different projects that supported the creation of 172 jobs and capital investments of more than $415 million.
In 2018, economic activity generated by Gateway added about $36 million to the local economy.
“In the past, Gateway has really been looking at just sticky industries or your major industries, which is a great thing,” Rooks said.
But Rooks, who has a retail background, wants to focus on retail development in Washington County, which he said could range from major retailers to “mom and pop” shops.
“I'm definitely willing to help out with anyone like that,” he said.
Workforce has also been an issue.
“Workforce just in general for greater Omaha is a struggle. It's a struggle in the Midwest,” Rooks said. “In order for us to keep getting industries or even retail companies in here, we need to get a focus on workforce.”
Gateway is currently working on 14 different projects, including retail and industry, which could offer as few as two full-time jobs to 1,000 full-time jobs.
Gateway Board President Terry Dutton said Washington County is attractive for industry.
“I think one of our strengths in this area and one of the reasons businesses want to come this direction is our transportation,” he said. “We have excellent rail, highways, river access.”
But Dutton said there are weaknesses, including the lack of shovel-ready dirt, housing and traffic.
“With all these weaknesses come opportunities,” he said. “We have identified excellent property to develop. We have been perceived as a very desirable place for industry. We have many opportunities for industry coming to town.”
David Brown, president and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, was Tuesday's keynote speaker.
Log In
