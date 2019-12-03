Three departments responded to a fire that destroyed a garage early Sunday morning west of Kennard.
Kennard, Blair and Arlington fire and rescue units responded to the blaze in the 8000 block of County Road 25 around 12:30 a.m.
Kennard Fire Chief said as firefighters arrived flames and smoke was visible inside the metal-clad garage. Firefighters remained on scene for about three hours.
An investigator with the State Fire Marshal's office determined the fire was caused by either an extension cord that was left plugged in or a set of Christmas lights the homeowner was checking earlier in the day.
Lorsch said the garage was destroyed. A pickup truck and motorcycle inside were also destroyed. The fire investigator estimated total damage at $60,000 to $70,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.