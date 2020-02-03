Members of the Missouri Valley Lady Reds third grade basketball team include in the front row, from left, McKenna Maasen, Abagail Bissen, Madi McCaul, Brixley Vinsonhaler, Lexa Vinsonhaler. Back row, Coach Payton Hilts, Paityn West, Madison Staben, Cadance Lane, Aubrey Dowling, Coach Maddy Lager.
Members of the Missouri Valley sixth grade basketball team include in the front row, from left, Mackenzie Parrott, Dilynn Meade, Emerson Anderson, Hailee Showers, Samantha Prokupuk. Middle row, Rylie Cleek. Back row, Coach Matt Walsh, Elizabeth Renner, Ryley Marcum, Hannah Gutzmer, Carlyn Christensen, Madee Kierscht.
Membesr of hte Missouri Valley fourth grade basketball team include in the front row, from left, Abigail Gutzmer, LaVelle Miller, Laynee Birke, Makenna Huegli, Aubrie Custer. Back row, Coach Chris Custer, Ashlyn Bechan, Nevaeh O'Dowd, Ava Pitt, Lilly Handlos, Peyton Livermore, Cymber Tierney.
Members of the Missouri Valley fifth grade basketbal team include in the front row, Sara Shada. Middle row, from left, Anne Dworak, Lynnai Shada. Back row, Millie Messerschmidt, Maddison Abraham, Katy Kelly.
