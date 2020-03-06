2020 Future High School Stars

Members of the 2020 Missouri Valley Middle School Wrestling team include in the front row, from left, Trevin Wendt, Diego Manzo, Jackson Tennis, James Larsen, Kaleb Allmon, Kamron Anderson, Theron Felner. Middle row, Quinn Herman, Rush Knudsen, Eli Becerra, Jordan Doiel, Riley Radke, Layne Baker, Colton Beckner, Faith Baker. Back row, Nicole Olson, Vincent Zappia, Lucas Wilson, Vincent Larson, Jackson Harrison, Wesley Fox, Lane Schroeder, Anthony Hytrek. Not pictured: Ben Hansen, manager Hailey Ferris, manager Brooklyn Lange, Caoch Rick Barker, Coach Brett Marcum.
