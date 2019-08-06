Washington County sheriff's deputies are stepping up to help one of their own.
The Washington County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36 is hosting a “Celebration of Survival” fundraiser to help Capt. Aaron Brensel with medical expenses after his battle with cancer.
The event, which includes a freewill donation spaghetti feed, silent auction, door prizes and 50/50 raffles, is 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Blair American Legion, 103 S. 12th St.
Brensel was diagnosed with a liposarcoma, a rare type of cancer that began as a “rogue” fat cell in his abdomen. He completed 25 treatments of radiation prior to surgery. Doctors removed 26-pound tumor and his right kidney June 20.
This isn't the first time Washington County Sheriff's Office employees have helped a fellow co-worker. Fundraisers have been held for others who were diagnosed with cancer. Deputies have also helped other law enforcement officers in other counties.
“Law enforcement is a tight knit community,” said Sgt. Brian Beckman, who helped organize the fundraiser for Brensel. “It's not like we're just co-workers, we consider ourselves family, brothers and sisters. You always step up for family.”
A GoFundMe online fundraising page has also been established for those who can't attend the fundraiser but still wish to donate. Donations can also be given directly to Beckman. He can be reached at 402-426-6866.
Brensel previously told the Pilot-Tribune he and his wife, Martha, are grateful for the assistance.
“We're happy for all the support,” Brensel said. We appreciate it.”
