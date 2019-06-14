Play-doh plaque, prize wheels and food groups were no match for dozens of kids at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center's second annual Community Day on Tuesday.
Community Day, a part of the library's Summer Reading Program, gave young Washington County residents and their parents or caregivers a chance to interact with numerous businesses and organizations and what they do for people in and around Blair.
"The purpose is just to kind of show the kids that there are lots of good people in the community, help the kids get familiar with the police and fire and all of that," children's librarian Wendy Lukert said. "Also to help the parents learn what resources and stuff there is in the community for their kids."
More than 10 businesses and organizations set up stations at the library including the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Blair Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Superior Dental Health, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System (MCH&HS) and several banks.
Kids gathered around each station, getting introduced to what each business and organization does for the community and can do for them. Each station also had a short activity for kids to participate in and goodie bags or prizes.
Superior Dental had Lego Duplo bricks and Play-doh — to simulate plaque encrusted teeth — for kids to practice flossing, and at the next station, MCH&HS had a felt food group plate and velcro foods to match together.
Washington County Bank had a prize wheel to spin and a giant bee mascot for high-fives while nearby Two Rivers Bank had cornhole stations set up for kids to play after hearing some information about money.
The sheriff's office and Blair Fire and Rescue let kids peer inside their vehicles. At the Nebraska National Guard station, kids climbed inside a Humvee to feel what it's like behind the wheel.
Blair resident Aimee O'Brien said the event was a good way to introduce her sons Liam and Ethan to what helpful places and people are in the community.
"And they love fire trucks," she said.
Lukert said the event is likely to grow next year and the years following, giving kids a chance to see even more of what's available to them in Blair.
"We're just gradually growing it each year," she said. "Next year, we'll probably try growing it a little bit more and possibly invite the different dance studios and things … We've had some interest in some of the food places for possibly next year. I have a feeling the next few years it could be a really big event."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.