A private group of Fort Calhoun residents have raised nearly a quarter of the funds needed to help construct a splash pad in a park planned for the Adams Street Corridor.
Liz Sevcik of the Friends of the Fort Calhoun Splash pad said more than $55,000 has been raised since July. The group aims to raise half of the $500,000 needed to construct the splah pad.
“We are off to a good start. It is a lofty goal of raising $250,000,” Sevcik said. “We haven’t had our big event yet.”
Sevcik told Fort Calhoun City Council that the group has been approved through the Blair Area Community Foundation and donations can now be made through that website.
She added that the group will be an option for anyone who wishes to donate during Washington County Gives, which is Dec. 3.
Fundraising efforts include the sale of bricks in two sizes, 4x8 and 8x8, as well as picnic tables and benches, all of which can be engraved.
Those items will continue to be available through January.
Additionally, the Friends have planned a gala Nov. 9, at Shaner’s Barn, where guests can enjoy a silent and live auction, a hosted cocktail hour, dinner and live entertainment.
Space is limited and the deadline for tickets or a table for that event is Wednesday, Sevcik said.
On Jan. 25, the Friends will host a trivia night fundraising event.
“Our hope is that at that point we are done with out side of the fundraising,” Sevcik added.
The Friends applied for a grant through the Blair Area Community Foundation and they plan to seek matching funds through the Robert B. Daugherty Foundation.
“We do plan to do that before the end of this calendar year,” Sevcik added.
Following her update to the council, Sevcik asked that council offer a pre-opening private splash pad party for a live auction item during the gala.
“I think that is unique and it would have the possibility of bringing in some good money to help fund the splash pad,” she added. “I think it will be a great auction item that people will enjoy.”
Sevcik also he asked for engineering plans to be made and approved.
“I feel that there are several people who are willing to commit in a big way, either helping do some of the labor themselves or making a cash donation,” Sevcik said. “If we had those plans we could get a better idea from them how they want to help and get them committed.”
The Council approved a private splash pad party live auction item unanimously.
The council further approved the task order for engineering, essentially directing JEO Consulting Group to move forward with those plans.
